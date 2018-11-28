Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Two shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 6:15 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Two people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the city Public Safety department.

The unidentified victims — an 18-year-old man and a juvenile — are in the hospital.

The adult was shot on Fredonia Street around 9:40 p.m. He ran into a local business at the corner of Chartiers Avenue and Lorenz Avenue to get help, where he collapsed, police said.

An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The second victim, a juvenile, walked into Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh about two hours later with a gunshot wound.

Police believe both victims were shot in the same incident.

The juvenile’s condition is unknown.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 412-323-7800.

