Allegheny

Homicide charge added against Point Breeze teen after gunshot victim dies

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 5:42 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A 15-year-old Point Breeze boy faces homicide charges after a teen he shot in the head this month died this week, authorities said.

Taymar Smith was initially charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and a firearm violation in the Nov. 18 shooting of Chammire Smith, no relation, at a home in North Braddock.

Police filed a homicide charge Wednesday, a day after Chammire Smith, 15, was pronounced dead at Forbes Regional Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Police initially responded to Cliff Street shortly before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting, where they found Chammire Smith wounded and unresponsive in an alley, according to the criminal complaint. Officers followed a blood trail to a nearby home.

Taymar Smith told police he’d been in a third-floor bedroom with Chammire Smith and four others. Chammire Smith was sitting on a milk crate while Taymar Smith said he was “messing around” with a black rifle.

He told police he pointed the rifle at the victim’s head “and the gun went off,” hitting him in the head, according to the complaint.

Taymar Smith said he dropped the rifle to the floor and ran downstairs to TaSean Gray’s bedroom and said he’d accidentally shot the other boy, according to the complaint. He and Gray carried the injured teen out into the alley, and they tried to clean up the blood with a sweatshirt.

According to the complaint, Taymar Smith said he and Gray hid the bloody sweatshirt behind a speaker.

Police wrote in the complaint they found blood stains in the first-floor dining room, as well as a spent .22-caliber cartridge on the stairs that led to the second floor. They also found a pair of blood-stained Nike shoes in a backpack in the living room.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

