Listening sessions with Bishop Zubik begin tonight

The first of four listening sessions where parishioners of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh are invited to express their thoughts and concerns in the wake of child sexual abuse accusations against priests begins tonight in Oakland.

The session will be held at 7 p.m. in Saint Paul Cathedral, located at 108 N. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

The sessions will be hosted by Bishop David Zubik.

Survivors of child sexual abuse by clergy and their family members, as well as parishioners, are invited to share their feelings and struggles.

Once all four sessions have been held, Zubik will prepare a pastoral response with the help of the facilitators.

“Over the course of the last weeks I have received many e-mails, text messages and letters from folks,” Zubik said in a November statement. “I look forward to these opportunities to hear directly from people about what they expect of the Church so that I can best respond to their needs. Survivors of abuse and their families need not be silent about what they suffer and the faithful need an opportunity to express their feelings, concerns and questions.”

The three subsequent sessions will also begin at 7 p.m. and will be held as follows:

• Monday, Dec. 3 at Saint Thomas à Becket Church in Jefferson Hills. The address is 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025

• Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hopewell Township. The address is 2270 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

• Thursday, Dec. 6 at Saint Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township. The address is 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

