Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Listening sessions with Bishop Zubik begin tonight

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The first of four listening sessions where parishioners of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh are invited to express their thoughts and concerns in the wake of child sexual abuse accusations against priests begins tonight in Oakland.

The session will be held at 7 p.m. in Saint Paul Cathedral, located at 108 N. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

The sessions will be hosted by Bishop David Zubik.

Survivors of child sexual abuse by clergy and their family members, as well as parishioners, are invited to share their feelings and struggles.

Once all four sessions have been held, Zubik will prepare a pastoral response with the help of the facilitators.

“Over the course of the last weeks I have received many e-mails, text messages and letters from folks,” Zubik said in a November statement. “I look forward to these opportunities to hear directly from people about what they expect of the Church so that I can best respond to their needs. Survivors of abuse and their families need not be silent about what they suffer and the faithful need an opportunity to express their feelings, concerns and questions.”

The three subsequent sessions will also begin at 7 p.m. and will be held as follows:

• Monday, Dec. 3 at Saint Thomas à Becket Church in Jefferson Hills. The address is 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025

• Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hopewell Township. The address is 2270 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

• Thursday, Dec. 6 at Saint Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township. The address is 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me