Feds: Russian man hacked West Deer golf course computer to shop on eBay

A man in Russia hacked into a computer at the Pittsburgh National Golf Club in West Deer last year and remotely bought items from eBay using fraudulent accounts, according to an indictment returned in federal court this week.

The five-count indictment in U.S. District Court names Ilya Kulkov of Barnaul, Russia. A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the indictment, Kulkov began creating hundreds of fraudulent eBay accounts in 2016. He used different names, but all allegedly traced back to Kulkov. EBay shut down the accounts linked to Kulkov, but not before losing $7,904 to his alleged scheme, the indictment said.

In February 2017, Kulkov allegedly used remote login software to access the golf course’s computer, according to the indictment. This disguised his IP address and allowed him to bypass eBay’s suspension. He allegedly logged in as various eBay customers and bought $601 worth of goods before the accounts were locked.

Kulkov had the items he bought shipped to a warehouse in Delaware that would forward them to Russia, according to the indictment.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said his office has been aggressive in investigating cyber crimes both domestic and foreign.

“The use of computers and the internet is now part of everyone’s daily life,” Brady said. “From our prosecution of officers of the Russia intelligence directorate to the hacking of routers in 43 countries to internet fraud targeting our elderly residents, our office will go to the ends of the earth to hold cyber criminals accountable and protect the citizens of Western Pennsylvania.”

