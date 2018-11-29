Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mad Mex to open Monday at The Waterworks

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Mad Mex is scheduled to open in The Waterworks on Dec. 3.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Mad Mex is scheduled to open in The Waterworks on Dec. 3.

Updated 14 hours ago

It’s too late for Lower Valley diners to nosh on the semi-famous gobblerito, but enthusiasts can enjoy the other “funky fresh Cal-Mex” menu items when the newest Mad Mex restaurant opens Monday at The Waterworks.

Restaurant group big Burrito will open its 13th Mad Mex — the ninth in the Pittsburgh region — at 11 a.m. at the shopping plaza along Freeport Road, near O’Hara and Aspinwall.

It replaces the former la Capella and sits on the eastern edge of the plaza near Subway and Five Guys Burgers.

Owners said the location will have “fresh California-Mexican cuisine, compelling beer and tequila lists and the rustic-yet-hip design that has established Mad Mex as a popular Pittsburgh dining destination since 1993.”

Food is made largely from scratch with a menu that offers signature burritos, enchiladas and vegetarian dishes. Items are a mix of Mexican, Asian and Spanish cuisine. Inside, diners will find an artsy and festive environment with bright colors and paintings. The restaurant seats about 170 people. Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight daily with happy hour specials from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

For more, visit madmex.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me