Mad Mex to open Monday at The Waterworks

It’s too late for Lower Valley diners to nosh on the semi-famous gobblerito, but enthusiasts can enjoy the other “funky fresh Cal-Mex” menu items when the newest Mad Mex restaurant opens Monday at The Waterworks.

Restaurant group big Burrito will open its 13th Mad Mex — the ninth in the Pittsburgh region — at 11 a.m. at the shopping plaza along Freeport Road, near O’Hara and Aspinwall.

It replaces the former la Capella and sits on the eastern edge of the plaza near Subway and Five Guys Burgers.

Owners said the location will have “fresh California-Mexican cuisine, compelling beer and tequila lists and the rustic-yet-hip design that has established Mad Mex as a popular Pittsburgh dining destination since 1993.”

Food is made largely from scratch with a menu that offers signature burritos, enchiladas and vegetarian dishes. Items are a mix of Mexican, Asian and Spanish cuisine. Inside, diners will find an artsy and festive environment with bright colors and paintings. The restaurant seats about 170 people. Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight daily with happy hour specials from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

For more, visit madmex.com.

