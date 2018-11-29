Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Homicide charges filed in death of man shot in Pittsburgh garage 15 years ago

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Marty Allen Armstrong (left) and Lamont Fulton
Marty Allen Armstrong (left) and Lamont Fulton
Michael Lahoff leaves Judge Jeffrey Manning's courtroom in the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh Tuesday, January 4, 2005. Photo by MURRIN. MHM-LAHOFF2-05
staff photographer
Michael Lahoff leaves Judge Jeffrey Manning's courtroom in the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh Tuesday, January 4, 2005. Photo by MURRIN. MHM-LAHOFF2-05

Updated 5 hours ago

Authorities filed homicide charges Thursday against two men who were previously convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Pittsburgh man 15 years ago in a Downtown parking garage.

The shooting victim, Michael Lahoff, died Tuesday and the new charges allege that the 2003 shooting is to blame.

Marty Allen Armstrong Jr., a former Springdale resident, remains in prison, sentenced in 2005 to up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and firearms violations and was found guilty of attempted homicide.

Lamont Fulton, his convicted accomplice, was found guilty in 2005 and sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

He has been free since 2011. It was not immediately clear if Fulton was in custody Thursday.

Lahoff, the man they robbed, shot and left paralyzed in the Smithfield Street parking garage, died Tuesday at Lifecare Hospital as a result of the spinal injury caused by the gunshot wounds, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Lahoff, who lived in Mt. Lebanon at the time of the shooting, was a copy machine repairman and Boy Scout leader. He ran the Scouts’ swimming advancement program for the Conestoga District and taught religious classes at a Mt. Lebanon church.

Lahoff was sitting on the bumper of his Ford Escort in the parking garage Jan. 3, 2003, flipping through a manual looking for a part for a copier that he had serviced at a nearby building.

Two men, later identified as Armstrong and Fulton, then 18 and 17, respectively, approached him.

Lahoff said during the 2005 trial that someone put a gun to his head and said, “I want it all.” He said he handed over his wallet and begged for his life.

Armstrong, the admitted gunman, shot him twice.

The first shot shattered Lahoff’s collarbone, while the second left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Court records show that Armstrong is housed at the state prison in Albion, Erie County.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me