Homicide charges filed in death of man shot in Pittsburgh garage 15 years ago

Authorities filed homicide charges Thursday against two men who were previously convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Pittsburgh man 15 years ago in a Downtown parking garage.

The shooting victim, Michael Lahoff, died Tuesday and the new charges allege that the 2003 shooting is to blame.

Marty Allen Armstrong Jr., a former Springdale resident, remains in prison, sentenced in 2005 to up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and firearms violations and was found guilty of attempted homicide.

Lamont Fulton, his convicted accomplice, was found guilty in 2005 and sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

He has been free since 2011. It was not immediately clear if Fulton was in custody Thursday.

Lahoff, the man they robbed, shot and left paralyzed in the Smithfield Street parking garage, died Tuesday at Lifecare Hospital as a result of the spinal injury caused by the gunshot wounds, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Lahoff, who lived in Mt. Lebanon at the time of the shooting, was a copy machine repairman and Boy Scout leader. He ran the Scouts’ swimming advancement program for the Conestoga District and taught religious classes at a Mt. Lebanon church.

Lahoff was sitting on the bumper of his Ford Escort in the parking garage Jan. 3, 2003, flipping through a manual looking for a part for a copier that he had serviced at a nearby building.

Two men, later identified as Armstrong and Fulton, then 18 and 17, respectively, approached him.

Lahoff said during the 2005 trial that someone put a gun to his head and said, “I want it all.” He said he handed over his wallet and begged for his life.

Armstrong, the admitted gunman, shot him twice.

The first shot shattered Lahoff’s collarbone, while the second left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Court records show that Armstrong is housed at the state prison in Albion, Erie County.

