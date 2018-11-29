5 community groups getting grants to help deal with fatal drug overdoses
The Allegheny County Health Department has awarded $47,500 worth of mini-grants to help community organizations working to prevent fatal overdoses from opioids , the agency announced.
Five organizations will each receive $9,500 to help with efforts including street outreach, family support and supplying the overdose antidote Naloxone.
“In an effort to address the opioid overdose epidemic, we are excited to provide funding to organizations that are working to address this issue,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Health Department.
“Their efforts in disproportionately impacted communities will help target at-risk populations, employ evidence-based practices and develop partnerships with multiple organizations,”Hacker said.
The organizations receiving the grants are:
• Gamma Lambda Sigma Alumni Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
• Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services
