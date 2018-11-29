Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police officer charged with lying to feds

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Pittsburgh police officer faces federal charges alleging he lied to the FBI during a bank robbery investigation this year, according to court records unsealed Thursday.

Officer Antoine Cain, 49, was charged in U.S. District Court on Tuesday with two counts of making false statements to government agents, according to the information filed.

A public safety spokesman said the bureau is aware of the charges, and Cain has been placed on unpaid suspension. A plea deal between the government and Cain has been finalized, he said.

City records show Cain has been a member of the department since 1994. As of June, he was assigned to Zone 6 with a salary of $66,726.

FBI agents were investigating an armed bank robbery at the Citizens Bank on Foster Avenue near the Ingram-Pittsburgh border on Jan. 8, court records show.

During the investigation, Cain in a July 27 interview “denied any knowledge of the identity of the individual” who robbed the bank, a complaint said.

In reality, not only did Cain know who the suspect was, but the suspect had actually told Cain that he was responsible for the robbery, the complaint said.

Cain told the same lie July 31, according to the information.

A federal grand jury this week accused Brent Richards, 32, of Ingram of brandishing a firearm and robbing the Citizens Bank branch of $10,003, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

His mother, Melissa Kane, 47, of Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood was charged with being an accessory after the fact for trying to prevent her son from getting arrested, federal prosecutors said.

Staff writer Bob Bauder contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

