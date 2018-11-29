Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man pleads guilty to 2016 slaying of McKees Rocks man

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A man pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges Thursday in the 2016 killing of a McKees Rocks man in Washington County.

Allegheny County police investigated the case, as the crimes began in Allegheny County before crossing over the county line. The body of 21-year-old Ryan John Ramirez was found in a wooded area off of Steubenville Pike in Hanover on Aug. 26, 2016.

Kristopher Lott, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges in front of Allegheny County Judge Beth Lazzara. In addition to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, Lott also pleaded guilty to kidnapping for ransom, unlawful restraint, conspiracy, robbery and a firearms violation.

Lazzara sentenced Lott to 27 ½ to 60 years in prison.

A case remains pending against Lott’s ex-girlfriend and co-defendant, Lauren O’Connor. She is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide.

Authorities said Lott and O’Connor met with Ramirez to buy Percocet on Aug. 22, 2016. Lott quickly became aggressive and demanded money from Ramirez, a Duquesne University student. He demanded they drive to an ATM so Ramirez could withdraw cash, according to the criminal complaint.

At some point, Lott produced a handgun and then took over driving, police said.

Lott hit Ramirez with the handgun and pulled over to the side of the road. Lott ordered Ramirez out of the vehicle and shot him in the head.

Later that night, Robinson police stopped the pair after receiving a suspicious person report, and they were arrested for carrying drug paraphernalia and the handgun. Police also recovered Remington 32-caliber ammunition. A spent 32-caliber shell casing was later recovered from the crime scene.

