Shaler shop owner faces more charges for assisting street gang in heroin ring

A Shaler man already sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for participating in a heroin ring with the East Hills Bloods street gang is facing new charges of criminal contempt and drug offenses, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Mayank Mishra, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts after violating judicial orders to stop selling drug paraphernalia, including cutting agents used to manufacture and dilute heroin and glassine bags, the small glossy paper packets in which heroin is often sold, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

In August 2016, a federal jury convicted Mishra and a co-conspirator of five counts of drugs and firearms offenses. Mishra and his family for years ran stores that sold the paraphernalia, including the Rock America store at Northway Mall in Ross.

He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of probation and ordered to forfeit $906,000 seized by the government during searches of his business and home.

With the additional charges filed this week, Mishra faces up to life in prison and an unlimited fine, Brady said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting the case.

The investigation was led by the Greater Pittsburgh Task Force, which includes the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and police from Pittsburgh, Oakdale, Wilkinsburg and Allegheny County.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon scheduled a sentencing for April 9.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.