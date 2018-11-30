Teen charged in string of Pittsburgh pizza robberies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Brashear High School student faces charges in connection with a string of pizza-delivery robberies around Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood over the summer.

Kieran Ford, 17, will be charged as an adult with three counts of robbery, two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of simple assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, according to court records. He turns 18 next month.

The three robberies happened over the summer, according to police.

On July 15, a Pizza Hut delivery driver was called to a home on Janewood Way. The house was abandoned, at the end of a one-way street.

A bystander tried to warn the driver that the house was empty, but two young men approached before the driver could get away, according to a criminal complaint. One of the young men wore an Iron Man mask, while the other was in a clown mask. One of them was holding a gun.

The pizza delivery driver escaped in his car, but the bystander was robbed of $40, police said in the criminal complaint.

Police said Ford was wearing the Iron Man mask, but his accomplice has not been arrested.

On July 22, a Pizza Parma driver was called to an abandoned home on Bucyrus Street. While the driver was getting pizza out of the backseat, a robber pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, police said.

The driver ran away and was unharmed, but the pizza was gone when he returned to his car, police said.

Police found the pizza bag and multiple empty pizza boxes in the garage of the abandoned house. Neighbors’ security cameras showed a young man coming and going from the scene just before and after the robbery, the complaint said.

A Pizza Hut driver was called to the same Bucyrus Street home on Aug. 1. She said two men approached her, and one of them demanded money. She gave him $15, the complaint said.

Investigators reviewed the same surveillance cameras and saw a young man matching the victim’s description of the robber, according to the complaint.

Police said all three pizza orders came from the same number, with the calls being placed through an app called TextNow.

Investigators got a warrant for that number’s call history. It took about two months to get the information back from TextNow, the complaint said.

Ford initially denied his role in the robberies, but eventually confessed, the complaint said.

Court documents list Ford’s attorney as Linda Hamilton. A message left for her was not immediately returned.

Ford is being held at Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

