Pittsburgh councilman's aunt struck and killed by vehicle in Squirrel Hill

A Pittsburgh resident died one day after she was struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill, officials said.

Margery A. Pelled, 66, died at the hospital at 10:45 p.m. Thursday of blunt impact injuries to the head and torso, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death an accident.

Pelled was the aunt of Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, the councilman’s office confirmed Friday.

She was hit just after 9 p.m. Wednesday while walking at the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street, the medical examiner’s report said.

Pittsburgh police and emergency medical crews responded.

Details were not available on who was driving the vehicle or what caused the crash.

A GoFundMe page organized by “Friends of the Pelled Family” has raised more than $12,000 to support the Pelled family, with a $300,000 goal.

The page describes Pelled, known as “Dee Dee,” as a loving mother, generous host and devout Jew.

Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.