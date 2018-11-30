Jennie Scaife, daughter of late Trib publisher, dead at 55

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jennie Scaife, daughter of late Tribune-Review publisher Richard Mellon Scaife, died Thursday in Florida, one of her Pittsburgh attorneys confirmed Friday.

“I can tell you that to my knowledge Jennie Scaife passed away yesterday,” said attorney William Pietragallo.

Pietragallo said Scaife, 55, of Palm Beach, died in a hospital near her home. He could not provide the cause. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office had no record of her death.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.