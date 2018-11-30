Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Annual tree and Neapolitan presepio display now open at Carnegie Museum of Art

Kristina Serafini | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 4:21 p.m.

Workers at the Carnegie Museum of Art got into the holiday spirit earlier this week as they decked the halls — the Hall of Architecture, that is — in preparation for the annual Carnegie Trees and Neapolitan Presepio display, which can be viewed through Jan. 7.

Museum staff and members of the Women’s Committee of the Carnegie Museum of Art hung handcrafted ornaments, strung lights and placed toppers on five towering evergreens, which flank the Neapolitan presepio. The 18th-century presepio features more than 100 figures, many with religious or historical significance, of humans, animals and angels.

For its 57th year, the museum collaborated with 57th Carnegie International artist Karen Kilimnik on the trees’ decorations. Kilimnik’s artstic vision is described as “joyful fantasy and a quest for the romantic sublime,” according to the museum.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.

Mark Pace, lead custodian, looks for a place to hang a tassel ornament inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
A worker hangs an ornament on an evergreen inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Steve Russ, a preparator, adjusts a topper on one of five evergreens inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Kate Pirilla, a preparator, works on an evergreen inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Museum workers and members of the Women's Committee of Carnegie Museum of Art work on evergreens inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Carrington North, installation co-chair, gets a bit of help as she looks for a place to hang an ornament on one of five evergreens inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Seen through a ladder, Mark Blatnik, chief preparator, hangs a bulb on an evergreen inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
Workers string lights on an evergreen inside the Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Architecture as they prepare for the Carnegie Tree and Neapolitan Presepio, 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. The annual display runs Nov. 29ÑJan. 7.
The Neapolitan Presepio stands on display at the Carnegie Museum of Art for the holiday season as photographed on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
