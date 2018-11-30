Annual tree and Neapolitan presepio display now open at Carnegie Museum of Art
Workers at the Carnegie Museum of Art got into the holiday spirit earlier this week as they decked the halls — the Hall of Architecture, that is — in preparation for the annual Carnegie Trees and Neapolitan Presepio display, which can be viewed through Jan. 7.
Museum staff and members of the Women’s Committee of the Carnegie Museum of Art hung handcrafted ornaments, strung lights and placed toppers on five towering evergreens, which flank the Neapolitan presepio. The 18th-century presepio features more than 100 figures, many with religious or historical significance, of humans, animals and angels.
For its 57th year, the museum collaborated with 57th Carnegie International artist Karen Kilimnik on the trees’ decorations. Kilimnik’s artstic vision is described as “joyful fantasy and a quest for the romantic sublime,” according to the museum.
