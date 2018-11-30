Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Second suspect charged in death of man shot 15 years ago surrenders

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Marty Allen Armstrong (left) and Lamont Fulton
Marty Allen Armstrong (left) and Lamont Fulton

Updated 4 hours ago

A second suspect charged in the death of a man who was shot in a Pittsburgh parking garage 15 years ago and died on Tuesday has surrendered to police.

Lamont Fulton, 33, of Crafton Heights, made arrangements with the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force to turn himself in on Friday and is in custody, according to a public safety spokesman.

Authorities filed homicide charges Thursday against Fulton and alleged accomplice, Marty Allen Armstrong Jr., 34, following the death of Michael Lahoff.

The two suspects were convicted for the 2003 of shooting and robbing Lahoff , 66, in a Downtown garage.

Fulton was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2011.

Lahoff, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died Tuesday at Lifecare Hospital as a result of the spinal injury caused by the gunshot wounds, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He had been paralyzed from the shoulders down since the shooting.

Lahoff was sitting on the bumper of his Ford Escort in the parking garage Jan. 3, 2003, flipping through a manual looking for a part for a copier that he had serviced at a nearby building.

Two men, later identified as Armstrong and Fulton, then 18 and 17, respectively, approached him.

Lahoff said during the 2005 trial that someone put a gun to his head and said, “I want it all.” He said he handed over his wallet and begged for his life.

Armstrong, the admitted gunman, shot him twice.

The first shot shattered Lahoff’s collarbone, while the second left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Armstrong Jr., a former Springdale resident, remains in prison, serving a sentence of up to 30 years for his part in the shooting.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me