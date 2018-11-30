Second suspect charged in death of man shot 15 years ago surrenders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second suspect charged in the death of a man who was shot in a Pittsburgh parking garage 15 years ago and died on Tuesday has surrendered to police.

Lamont Fulton, 33, of Crafton Heights, made arrangements with the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force to turn himself in on Friday and is in custody, according to a public safety spokesman.

Authorities filed homicide charges Thursday against Fulton and alleged accomplice, Marty Allen Armstrong Jr., 34, following the death of Michael Lahoff.

The two suspects were convicted for the 2003 of shooting and robbing Lahoff , 66, in a Downtown garage.

Fulton was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2011.

Lahoff, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died Tuesday at Lifecare Hospital as a result of the spinal injury caused by the gunshot wounds, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He had been paralyzed from the shoulders down since the shooting.

Lahoff was sitting on the bumper of his Ford Escort in the parking garage Jan. 3, 2003, flipping through a manual looking for a part for a copier that he had serviced at a nearby building.

Two men, later identified as Armstrong and Fulton, then 18 and 17, respectively, approached him.

Lahoff said during the 2005 trial that someone put a gun to his head and said, “I want it all.” He said he handed over his wallet and begged for his life.

Armstrong, the admitted gunman, shot him twice.

The first shot shattered Lahoff’s collarbone, while the second left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Armstrong Jr., a former Springdale resident, remains in prison, serving a sentence of up to 30 years for his part in the shooting.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.