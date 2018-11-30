Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Traffic stoppages planned for the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Sunday

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Traffic is expected to be stopped along the outbound lanes of the Fort Pitt Tunnel in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

PennDOT District 11 officials said stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur at the tunnel starting one hour after the end of the Sunday night Steelers game until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews will be conducting standpipe maintenance.

The suggested alternate route is:

  • From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 to the West End.

  • Follow Route 837 to the West End Circle.
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 toward the airport.
  • Follow Route 51 to Airport/Carnegie ramp to I-376 Parkway West.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

It’s also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

