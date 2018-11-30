Pittsburgh man, 20, charged with killing teen in June 2017
A Pittsburgh man was charged with homicide Friday in connection with the shooting death of a city teen last year.
Pittsburgh police have charged James Dinkins, 20, with homicide in the fatal shooting last year of Taymere Donald, 17.
Donald was killed June 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood near the intersection of Montezuma and Dean streets.
Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said Dinkins was already housed in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges. He will be formally arraigned in connection with Donald’s death on Saturday.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office investigators assisted in the case.
