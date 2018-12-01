Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hanukkah's theme of survival intensified after Tree of Life tragedy

Megan Guza and Stephen Huba | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Rabbi Mendy Schapiro of the Chabad Jewish Center of Monroeville added the lights to the top of the menorah display outside of the Walkers Pet HoTail in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 along Route 22. The Chabad Jewish Center of Monroeville places ten public menorah displays around the Monroeville area for the Hanukkah holiday which begins on Sunday evening.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Mendy Schapiro of the Chabad Jewish Center of Monroeville added the lights to the top of the menorah display outside of the Walkers Pet HoTail in Murrysville on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 along Route 22. The Chabad Jewish Center of Monroeville places ten public menorah displays around the Monroeville area for the Hanukkah holiday which begins on Sunday evening.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Hanukkah celebration is about light in the darkness – about believing in miracles and about Jewish survival – themes magnified in the time since an anti-Semitic man with hate in his heart and a semi-automatic rifle tore through a Squirrel Hill synagogue.

A public Menorah lighting outside the Tree of Life Sunday night, five weeks after the massacre, will hold particular significance for the community, said Tree of Life vice president Alan Hausman.

“It is a festival of lights, and we are the light moving forward,” he said.

The Oct. 27 shooting killed 11 congregants among the three congregations that called the synagogue home. To act as the light in the darkness, Hausman said, is to honor the lives lost.

“None of these people would want us to stop our lives,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, but to honor them in that way … that’s what we’re going to do.”

Shloshim, a 30-day mourning period observed by Jews after a death, ended Nov. 27. Hausman said the end of shloshim marks a return to normal life.

“We’re going to attempt to go ahead and start moving forward,” he said.

Hanukkah traces to the second century B.C. and celebrates the rededication of the Temple by the Jewish army over the Syrians. In relighting the Temple menorah, oil that should have lasted but one day lasted for eight – thus, the eight-day Festival of Lights.

“Hanukkah is a celebration of religious freedom, and it’s a celebration of our ability to bring light into a dark place,” said Rabbi Ron Symons, senior director of Jewish life at the Jewish Community Center.

Indeed, healing and comfort can be found in the origins of the holiday, particularly the daily lighting of the menorah, said Rabbi Stacy Petersohn of the Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg.

“It’s a slow, conscious increase of light. It’s very reflective of how healing has to happen,” she said. “It’s a slow progress, but it’s always in a direction toward hearing, toward completeness, toward wholeness.”

The lighting ritual starts at sundown and begins with the shamash, or lead candle, which is then used to light all others. On the first eve, the shamash is used to light one candle. On the second eve, it is used to light two candles, and so on, for eight nights.

Sam Rubin, who owns Walkers Pet HoTail in Murrysville, said the synagogue massacre remains fresh in everyone’s mind.

“It’s a little less raw than in the immediate aftermath,” he said. “Everybody tries to come to grips with it in their own way.”

It was particularly front of mind for his family: His daughter, Malka, celebrated her bat mitzvah Nov. 17. Her 13 th birthday, Nov. 9, was the 80 th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a night during which Nazis in Germany torched synagogues and smashed the windows of Jewish homes and businesses.

He said he spoke of the shooting at Malka’s bat mitzvah.

“Some people saw (the shooting) as an example of how things don’t change,” he said. Senseless hatred and violence is a human characteristic that has always been there and will always exist. This may be true, but you can’t forget how these two incidents are different.”

The people, he said, were the difference.

“In the 1930s, ordinary people didn’t stand up to the Nazis – many joined in with them,” Rubin said. “A month ago, ordinary people of all backgrounds took a stand against the violence and came together as a supportive community. So things are getting better.”

Adam Hertzman, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, agreed that the celebration can and will be healing for the Jewish community.

“I’ve heard a lot of people in the Jewish community talking about how wonderful it is to have a festival of lights bringing light in a time of darkness,” he said.

That theme – light in the darkness – is key to Hanukkah and, really, is key to overcoming the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the country’s history. Attack, he said, and the community will come back stronger.

“It’s a message of triumph over people who would try to destroy the Jewish people,” he said. “One of the things that I’ve heard a lot from the Jewish community in Pittsburgh after this attack has been that we are not going to let one anti-Semitic act of terrorism define us – and that’s the message of Hanukkah. The Maccabees did not let an attack on the Jews define them.”

Staff writer Natasha Lindstrom contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me