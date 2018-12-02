Fallen tree disrupts Port Authority Red Line service
Updated 3 hours ago
Port Authority of Allegheny County officials said rail service along it’s Red Line will be restored today around noon.
A portion of the light rail service was halted early Sunday morning when tree fell on tracks at the system’s station in Beechview, causing a power outage.
Repair crews are working Sunday morning to restore power and to remove the fallen tree. Service is expected to continue once workers confirm the rails are undamaged.
Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said repairs were taking longer than expected because of the size and location of the tree.
Red line riders will be able to use shuttle buses from the system’s Potomac Station into Downtown and south from the Overbrook station in Dormont to South Hills Junction while the system is closed.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.