Man who robbed multiple Pittsburgh banks sentenced in federal court
Updated 10 hours ago
A Pittsburgh man will spend more than eight years in prison after being convicted of robbing three Pittsburgh-area banks, some more than once.
Thomas Hetrick, 51, was sentenced to eight years, eight months in prison on federal bank robbery charges, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Monday.
In August and September 2017, Hetrick, armed with a gun or knife each time, robbed Dollar Bank and First Commonwealth Bank (twice), both in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood, as well as First Commonwealth Bank in Homestead.
Hetrick also made a failed attempt at a third robbery of the First Commonwealth branch in the South Side.
Officials from the Pittsburgh FBI, Homestead police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsburgh police worked on the investigation.
