Allegheny

Bank robbery getaway driver sentenced to federal prison

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A former Pittsburgh man involved in three bank robberies in Allegheny and Beaver counties last year was sentenced to four years and nine months in a federal penitentiary, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Three years of supervised release will follow the prison sentence for Daymon Ottey, 31, a news release stated.

Investigators said Ottey and a co-defendant were involved in three 2017 bank robberies:

• March 7 at the S & T Bank in Plum.

• May 1 at the First National Bank in Verona.

• July 22 at the Huntington Bank in Baden.

Authorities said Ottey was the getaway driver — first using a girlfriend’s car and later a Jeep Grand Cherokee purchased with the robbery proceeds — for the Plum and Baden robberies.

The defendants got about $92,000 in the first two robberies, federal authorities said. Police came to the Baden bank during the third robbery and Ottey picked up his co-defendant, who had fled on foot, in the Jeep, according to the news release.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

