Photo shows man choking woman at Steelers game

Images of another fight during Sunday night's Steelers/Chargers game are going viral.

The newest images captured by a freelance photographer show a man in a Steelers jersey apparently choking a woman wearing a Chargers jersey. The Pittsburgh Current obtained the photos taken by Shelley Lipton.

According to the Current: "Lipton says the larger Steelers fan attacked a man wearing a Chargers suit, (Daniel) Minshew's regular game-day attire. Lipton saw the woman, who we now know is pregnant, try to intervene to protect her husband. Lipton didn't notice until she processed the photo that the Steelers fan, who was at least twice the woman's size, grabbed her around the throat."

The Current reported today that the woman is 26 and pregnant. The woman's husband, Daniel Minshew, told reporter Charlie Deitch that they are from the San Diego area.

"I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges," Minshew told the Current. "The account given by the freelance photographer is pretty accurate in describing the events of the attack, but it is what transpired before and after that really has me shaking my head," Minshew wrote in an email. "My wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night."

Lipton previously said the unidentified man told the couple to sit down during the game precipitating the fracas.

"Security didn't come for awhile, but finally, a few people restrained the big guy," she told The Current .

In response to the incident, a Heinz Field spokesman said, "We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests. This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium."

In another incident Sunday, a video from the same game shows a different group of Steelers fans — in Section 113 — turning on each other in a violent brawl.

The video picks up just before one guy delivers a nasty headbutt on his opponent , sending him straight down. Then, a woman who appears to be with the man down throws a punch.

Beer gets spilled, more punches are thrown as the surrounding fans attempt to bring the peace.

In regard to the headbutting incident, the Heinz Field spokesman said, "We are ... investigating the individuals involved. At the conclusion of our investigation, we will turn over all information to authorities as they determine whether charges will be filed, and we will also consider all options, including the permanent removal of ticket privileges.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman said they are aware of both incidents and are investigating.