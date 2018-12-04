Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Photo shows man choking woman at Steelers game

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Social media posts were sharing an image of a Chargers fan being choked during an altercation at Heinz Field.
Twitter
Social media posts were sharing an image of a Chargers fan being choked during an altercation at Heinz Field.
Heinz Field in Pittsburgh
Justin Berl/Getty Images
Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

Images of another fight during Sunday night's Steelers/Chargers game are going viral.

The newest images captured by a freelance photographer show a man in a Steelers jersey apparently choking a woman wearing a Chargers jersey. The Pittsburgh Current obtained the photos taken by Shelley Lipton.

According to the Current: "Lipton says the larger Steelers fan attacked a man wearing a Chargers suit, (Daniel) Minshew's regular game-day attire. Lipton saw the woman, who we now know is pregnant, try to intervene to protect her husband. Lipton didn't notice until she processed the photo that the Steelers fan, who was at least twice the woman's size, grabbed her around the throat."

The Current reported today that the woman is 26 and pregnant. The woman's husband, Daniel Minshew, told reporter Charlie Deitch that they are from the San Diego area.

"I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges," Minshew told the Current. "The account given by the freelance photographer is pretty accurate in describing the events of the attack, but it is what transpired before and after that really has me shaking my head," Minshew wrote in an email. "My wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night."

Lipton previously said the unidentified man told the couple to sit down during the game precipitating the fracas.

"Security didn't come for awhile, but finally, a few people restrained the big guy," she told The Current .

In response to the incident, a Heinz Field spokesman said, "We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests. This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium."

In another incident Sunday, a video from the same game shows a different group of Steelers fans — in Section 113 — turning on each other in a violent brawl.

The video picks up just before one guy delivers a nasty headbutt on his opponent , sending him straight down. Then, a woman who appears to be with the man down throws a punch.

Beer gets spilled, more punches are thrown as the surrounding fans attempt to bring the peace.

In regard to the headbutting incident, the Heinz Field spokesman said, "We are ... investigating the individuals involved. At the conclusion of our investigation, we will turn over all information to authorities as they determine whether charges will be filed, and we will also consider all options, including the permanent removal of ticket privileges.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman said they are aware of both incidents and are investigating.

Related Content
Watch: Nasty fight breaks out among Steelers fans at Heinz Field
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't the only ones who got smacked in the mouth last night. Seems like losing a 16-point lead can put anyone in a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me