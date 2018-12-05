Police investigate after 2 shot in Pittsburgh's Manchester
Heavy police activity has shut down Manhattan Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side since just after 4 a.m., WPXI reported.
Police are investigating an incident in which a man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car. A resident told WPXI that she heard 10 gun shots and saw the man and woman being put into ambulances.
Police said the pair were transported to Allegheny General Hospital. Names were not released but police said the woman is in critical condition and the man is serious.
Police said they were alerted to the incident after a spot shotter device detected the gunfire. Officers are focusing the investigation in an alley that is taped off at the corner near North Franklin Street in the Manchester neighborhood.
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.