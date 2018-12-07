Pittsburgh police nab felon on drug, gun charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man convicted of manslaughter in the 1996 slaying of an off-duty city police officer was jailed this week on multiple drug and gun charges after police allegedly found drugs and a gun in his vehicle.

Tyrek Jrevae Booker, 40, was arrested Thursday when, police say, they smelled marijuana in his car and saw partially burned marijuana cigarettes in the ashtray during a traffic stop.

The car was pulled over at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lemington Avenue and Oberlin Street. Plainclothes officers conducted the traffic stop and alleged that there were multiple bags of crack cocaine, a bag of suspected powder cocaine, a jar with marijuana and individual bags of marijuana, a digital scale with white residue, and multiple bullets.

Police recovered a handgun from underneath the car seat. Police say Booker did not have a concealed carry permit and he was wanted on a warrant.

Burnt marijuana cigars and multiple bags of crack cocaine allegedly were found in Booker’s pockets.

Booker was placed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and gun charges.

In 1996, Booker was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Pittsburgh Police Sgt. James “Rip” Taylor during an argument outside Taylor’s home over gang graffiti on Taylor’s property. Booker was 17 at the time of the shooting.

