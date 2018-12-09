Man shot in apparent road rage incident on Fort Duquesne Bridge
Updated 6 hours ago
Pittsburgh police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which a Beaver Falls man was grazed in the head with a bullet early Saturday morning.
The man, who was not identified, was crossing the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the North Side around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he apparently angered another driver, police said.
The other driver fired a single shot at the man, grazing the top of his head and shattering his front driver and passenger windows, police said.
Pittsburgh police found the injured man at the Sunoco station in the 4500 block of Ohio River Boulevard being treated by EMTs. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Bellevue police were among the initial responders.
