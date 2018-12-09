Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh woman dies after Saturday night crash in Baldwin

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A woman driving a Cadillac sedan in Baldwin died after crashing into a Jeep Saturday night, Allegheny County police said Sunday.

Chryse Heuler, 59, of Pittsburgh, died just after 11 p.m. at UPMC Mercy hospital after the crash, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was traveling east along Whitehall Prospect Road “when she lost control and crossed the center line striking a Jeep,” said Lt. Andrew Schurman in a news release.

The crash happened at the intersection of Streets Run and Whitehall Prospect roads at 8 p.m. Saturday.

In the Jeep were three children, ages 12, 9 and 1, and the driver — a 42-year-old man. The driver was not immediately identified. He, along with the children, were all treated and released from the hospital.

“The driver of the Jeep saw the Cadillac approaching and was able to take evasive action,” Schurman said. “Alcohol and weather are believed to have contributed to the at-fault driver’s actions.”

County police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

