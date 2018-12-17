North Shore bar fight sends 1 to jail, 1 to the hospital, other charges pending

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A bar fight that broke out at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Sunday night landed one man in jail for allegedly assaulting an officer and sent a woman to the hospital after police say a bar security guard knocked her unconscious.

Police plan to charge the McFadden’s security guard, Jamar Terry, with simple assault, and others will be cited.

Ryan Brophy, 29, of McKees Rocks, went to jail after he allegedly attempted to choke and punch a police officer after he was thrown out of the bar, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The fight at North Shore bar occurred just before 9 p.m. Officer Christopher Miller was working an approved, city detail at the bar when he and Sgt. Thomas Gault learned of a fight inside of the bar where a woman had been knocked unconscious.

The two officers went inside, and Miller saw Brophy fighting with a security guard who was trying to remove him from the bar, police said.

Once outside, Brophy was pushed to the ground, but stood up in an aggressive manner towards the security guard and began to walk towards him, police wrote in the affidavit.

When Miller identified himself as a police officer and tried to push Brophy away from the doorway, Brophy allegedly grabbed Miller by the throat and choked him, police said. He also screamed, swore and attempted to punch Miller when the officer tried to arrest him.

Miller, with the help of Pittsburgh Paramedic Jeff Vesci, arrested Brophy. Brophy refused medical attention and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Gault went back inside the bar to care for Kayla Brophy, who was unconscious. While there, a man named Cristian Melecio told Gault that Kayla Brophy was his girlfriend and a security guard had punched her.

As medics were treating Kayla Brophy, Melecio repeatedly tried to get to her and was interfering with the treatment, police said. He was asked to stop and was arrested when he didn’t, police said.

Police didn’t indicate whether the two Brophys were related.

Gault reviewed video after the scene was secure.

According to police, the video showed Ryan Brophy being escorted from the bar. When he got near the front door, Brophy turned around and began to fight with security. As Brophy was fighting, both Melecio and Kayla Brophy began pulling at security in an attempt to stop Ryan Brophy from being kicked out of the bar.

As security took Ryan Brophy to the ground, Kayla Brophy came over and was pulling at security, police said. In response, Terry struck Kayla Brophy in face with what appeared to be an open hand, knocking her unconscious. Terry also swung at Melecio, but did not make contact, police said.

Kayla Brophy was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. Melecio was released from the scene. Both will be cited for their part in the incident, police said.

Brophy faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkeness in connection to the incident. He was arraigned early Monday and released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.

