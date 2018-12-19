Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police: Disagreement over cellphone led to McKeesport shooting

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Allen Brown
Submitted | Allegheny County
Allen Brown

Updated 1 hour ago

Police located the suspect in a Tuesday night shooting in McKeesport receiving treatment for injuries he suffered in during the incident, authorities said.

Allen Brown, 28, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the court records.

Police responded about 8:45 p.m. to 911 calls for shots fired near 25th Street in McKeesport, according to Sgt. Ken Ruckel. Officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Ruckel said investigators determined the shooting happened in a nearby home and stemmed from a disagreement over a cell phone.

In searching for Brown, police learned he’d sought treatment for injuries he suffered during the altercation with the victim, Ruckel said. He remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon, and he’ll be arrested once he is cleared for incarceration.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

