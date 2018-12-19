Port Authority hopes to Blue Line Library service will be restored Thursday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hopes to have normal rail service on the Blue Line Library restored Thursday morning after the overhead power line was damaged Wednesday, detouring trains for most of the day.

Shuttle buses will continue to take passengers from Library to Lytle stations. A rail shuttle will take passengers betwee Lytle and Washington Junction.

Trains are running normally between Washington Junction and the North Shore.

Engineers must replace about 2,000 feet of overhead wire, according to the authority.

Port Authority reported a downed wire on the Blue Line-Library tracks at about 7:30 a.m. Less than 30 minutes later, the authority reported that a circuit tripped outside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, causing a rail car inside the tunnel to lose power.

The power issues needed to be taken care of manually and engineers were sent to do the work, the authority tweeted.

