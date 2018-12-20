Port Authority: Work to repair Blue Line-Library service to continue into Thursday morning rush

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to repair damage to overhead power lines and restore normal rail service on the Blue Line-Library will continue into the Thursday morning rush, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Shuttle buses will continue to take passengers from Library to Lytle stations. Rail shuttles will take passengers between Lytle and Washington Junction until work is complete, the authority tweeted.

Engineers must replace about 2,000 feet of overhead wire, according to the authority.

Port Authority reported a downed wire on the Blue Line-Library tracks at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Less than 30 minutes later, the authority reported that a circuit tripped outside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, causing a rail car inside the tunnel to lose power.

The power issues needed to be taken care of manually and engineers were sent to do the work.

Rail service is operating regularly between Washington Junction and the North Shore.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.