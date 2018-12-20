Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Port Authority: Work to repair Blue Line-Library service to continue into Thursday morning rush

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 5:39 a.m.
A Port Authority light rail car is shown.
A Port Authority light rail car is shown.

Updated 4 hours ago

Work to repair damage to overhead power lines and restore normal rail service on the Blue Line-Library will continue into the Thursday morning rush, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Shuttle buses will continue to take passengers from Library to Lytle stations. Rail shuttles will take passengers between Lytle and Washington Junction until work is complete, the authority tweeted.

Engineers must replace about 2,000 feet of overhead wire, according to the authority.

Port Authority reported a downed wire on the Blue Line-Library tracks at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Less than 30 minutes later, the authority reported that a circuit tripped outside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, causing a rail car inside the tunnel to lose power.

The power issues needed to be taken care of manually and engineers were sent to do the work.

Rail service is operating regularly between Washington Junction and the North Shore.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me