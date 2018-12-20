Former Philadelphia man admits to stealing $9K from 2 Allegheny County banks in 2015

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to stealing $9,485 from two Allegheny County banks in July 2015, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Germaine Kelly, 39, admitted to robbing a Dollar Bank branch in Pleasant Hills on July 10, 2015, according to a news release. He demanded $10,000, but a teller only gave him $1,115, authorities said.

Four days later, he robbed a First National Bank branch in West Mifflin. Kelly demanded $5,000 and a teller gave him $8,370, according to the release.

In both of the notes he passed to the bank tellers, Kelly threatened to come back and kill them. He was identified through fingerprints taken from the First National Bank demand note, investigators said.

Kelly faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. He will be sentenced May 16.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.