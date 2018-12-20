Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Found at a beer store after robberies, Wilkinsburg man sentenced to prison

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

A Wilkinsburg man who was caught at a beer distributor after robbing a bank last year was sentenced Wednesday to five years and 10 months in a federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Lamont Gates, 65, stole $2,370 in robberies at a PNC Bank branch and a Dollar General Store.

Federal authorities said Gates was armed with a knife when he robbed a Dollar General store in Wilkinsburg on Oct. 5, 2017. He got $310 and fled the store.

A week later, he demanded cash from a nearby PNC Bank. He threatened a teller and reached through metal bars on the counter, authorities said. He got away with $2,060.

Shortly after, Gates was found a block away at a beer distributor where investigators said he had spent some of the robbery proceeds.

Gates will have three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

click me