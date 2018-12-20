Showing off beards of all shapes and sizes in Pittsburgh

Tis the season for beards.

Seth DeSabato puts his fluffy facial hair to work each Christmas as Santa, bringing joy and cheer to children and adults.

But DeSabato, 40, a member of the Steel City Beard and Mustache Club, said things aren’t always so merry and bright for those sporting facial hair.

“Bearded people get a bad rap,” DeSabato said. “People have this mindset that we’re all tough guys when most of us are big teddy bears.”

DeSabato founded the beard and mustache club several years ago after binge watching “Whisker Wars,” a Netflix show that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the world-wide phenomena of competitive facial hair growing. The club puts their beards and mustaches to work to raise money for organizations such as Humane Animal Rescue, Hello Bully and The Arts for Autism Foundation of Pittsburgh. Members regularly compete in local and national competitions that give them a chance to turn their faces into works of art.

The club’s annual Beards for Beasts event raises money for several animal organizations. On Friday, the club will host The Stache Bash at Cattivo in Lawrenceville. Club members Jodi Roweine — yes, beards and mustaches aren’t just for guys — and Rob Johnson, also a professional barber, will join Adam Cosgrove, president of the American Mustache Institute, to judge the best beard in the burgh.

Roweine, a 43-year-old mother of two, is known as a whiskerian in the world of competitive facial hair. She placed third in a competition in Texas last year. Her beards and mustaches aren’t real, but they are made from real hair. Roweine has won awards for matching the famous facial hair of Bob Ross, Macho Man Randy Savage and Salvatore Merante, an Italian grocer in Oakland known for his white, handle-bar mustache that curls up at the ends like an oversized smile.

Merante has become a folk hero of sorts to the local beard and mustache club, which hands out the Uncle Sal Merante Lifetime Achievement Award to the city’s best.

Joe Farrell has been growing his beard for six years, two months and 17 days.

His bespectacled eyes peek out through a thicket of facial hair, which measures 16 inches long and is brown flecked with strands of gray.

“It’s my one-time Get Out of Jail Free card; if I’m ever wanted by the FBI, I can just shave it and no one would know who I was,” he says with a laugh.

Last fall, Farrell won 3rd place in the freestyle category at the 2018 Great American Beard and Mustache Championships in Virginia. He spent six hours teasing, twisting, looping and spraying his bushy mug into a geometric masterpiece.

Corey Wilson, 47, started growing his beard 20 years ago when he retired from the U.S. Navy and began participating in Civil War re-enactments. His third-great uncle, Joseph H. Wilson, a commanding officer in the 101st Pennsylvania Infantry during the Civil War, had an exquisite beard and it inspired him to carry on the family tradition.

Wilson’s beard is 13 inches long.

“I like having it because it looks good on me,” Wilson said. “The only drawback to having it is trying to eat and keep food out of it.”

To tame it and the beards and mustaches of others, Wilson and his wife Christine started Bootlegger Beard Company, which specializes in beard oils, balms and washes. The couple make and package the products in their Zelienople home and sell them online and at a few area retailers. There are 15 different scents available, ranging from apple and pumpkin pie to Cuban cigar and gunpowder.

Kristy Locklin is a freelance writer.