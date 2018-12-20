Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Charges filed in 9-car pile up last year in Churchill

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
Ben Schmitt
A tanker truck caused a chain reaction crash involving nine vehicles on Friday, Nov. 17,2017.

Allegheny County police have filed charges against the driver of a tanker truck that sparked a nine-vehicle last year in Churchill.

The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2017, when a tanker truck driven by 55-year-old Paul Martin Taylor lost its brakes as it exited the Parkway East onto Route 22 at Rodi Road.

Paramedics transported nine people to hospitals, and one person was in serious condition at the time, police said.

Sgt. Ken Ruckel said in a statement the truck’s mechanical failures caused the crash, and investigators worked with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges should be filed against Taylor.

Taylor, of Randolph, W.Va., is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, 16 counts of reckless endangerment, five counts of unlawful activities, which are related to the truck’s brake system, and one count each of reckless driving and risking a catastrophe.

In the two years leading up to the crash, the truck’s owner, Hinkle Trucking, was cited 16 times for unsafe driving. Drivers at Hinkle, in Riverton, W.Va., were involved in 10 crashes during that time, including five in which people were hurt, according to records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s location is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

