Allegheny

Pittsburgh paid tab for 4 undercover cops in bar brawl

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Kopy’s Bar on South 12th Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
Pittsburgh picked up the bar tab for four police officers accused of drinking excessively and brawling with members of the Pagans motorcycle gang in October.

The officers were working undercover in a South Side bar when the fight broke out.

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, said the city paid the tab at Kopy’s bar, but could not provide the exact amount. He said Peduto would review police policy regarding payments made during undercover police work, particularly narcotics and vice.

Pittsburgh has placed detectives David Honick, Brian Burgunder, Brian Martin and David Lincoln on paid leave pending an internal investigation. Police said the four were investigating a drug complaint before they foughtwith members of the Pagans motorcycle club on Oct. 12.

Lawsuits filed by two of the Pagans - Erik Heitzenrater and Frank DeLuca - allege the officers consumed a total of at least 53 drinks, started the fight for no reason, used excessive force and filed false charges that were later dismissed by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

