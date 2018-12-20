Pittsburgh man caught hiding heroin bricks in diaper bag gets nearly 6 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh drug dealer who was caught concealing eight bricks of heroin in a diaper bag and seven more bricks inside his pants has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Anthony Ptomey, 26, of the city’s West End neighborhood was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Scott W. Brady said. He pleaded guilty in August.

On April 17, 2017, investigators doing surveillance saw Ptomey enter a home then leave a short time later, prosecutors said.

As Ptomey got back inside his Hyundai vehicle, investigators observed Ptomey “making suspicious movements in his crotch area and continually re-adjusting his pants in the waistband area,” prosecutors said. Soon after, investigators stopped the vehicle and saw Ptomey reach back and pull a diaper bag to the front of the car.

Investigators learned there was a warrant for Ptomey’s arrest and detained him.

When they searched Ptomey’s pants, officials found seven bricks of heroin, prosecutors said. They found eight more bricks in the diaper bag during a search of his car.

Ptomey later admitted that in March and April 2017, he received 10 to 15 bricks of heroin per week from a supplier and redistributed it, prosecutors said.

Because of a prior drug trafficking conviction, Ptomey faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $2 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the five-year, nine-month sentence followed by six years of supervised release.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy M. Lanni prosecuted the case with help from the FBI, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and police from Allegheny County, Port Authority, Munhall and West Mifflin.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.