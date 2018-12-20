Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Norfolk Southern sues Pittsburgh over costs of 2016 landslides

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
An excavator cleans up debris from a landslide that blocked Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and West Carson Street near Station Square on June 28, 2016.
An excavator cleans up debris from a landslide that blocked Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and West Carson Street near Station Square on June 28, 2016.

Norfolk Southern Railroad sued Pittsburgh, seeking more than $1.1 million in damages and repair costs for two landslides in 2016, one of which buried tracks near Station Square and stalled rail traffic for several days.

The railroad also is seeking a court injunction forcing the city to regularly maintain property it owns on Mt. Washington.

Norfolk Southern contends in the lawsuit, filed Dec. 10 in Allegheny County Court, that Pittsburgh owns property on Mt. Washington that slid onto its Mon Line tracks on May 8 and June 28 of 2016. It contends the city refused to stabilize and maintain the hillside after the first slide and instead authorized the railroad to do the work, which included blasting away part of the hillside to stop future slides.

The lawsuit also alleges the city has failed to maintain the hillside and is thus endangering its trains and track.

“As a direct and proximate result of the city’s negligence and carelessness, (Norfolk Southern) sustained various damages and expenses, including but not limited to damages to its property, track and right of way; damages for business interruption and the delay of rail traffic; labor and material expenses; costs incurred related to blasting, repair and removal work at the city’s property; and other direct and consequential damages,” the lawsuit says.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff, Dan Gilman, declined comment, citing the pending litigation. Attorneys representing the railroad did not return a phone message seeking comment.

The lawsuit contends the slides blocked its main route between the northeastern United States and the Midwest. It said 30 to 40 trains, many of them double-stacked and carrying hazardous materials, travel the route daily.

The railroad is seeking $1.1 million for the work it performed on the hillside, plus an unspecified amount for repairs to its track.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

