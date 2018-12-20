Ex-Philly man pleads guilty to Pleasant Hills, West Mifflin bank robberies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Philadelphia man on Thursday pleaded guilty in Pittsburgh federal court to bank robberies in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin in 2015, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon scheduled sentencing for Germaine Kelly, 39, for May 16.

Prosecutors said that, on July 10, 2015, Kelly robbed the Dollar Bank in Pleasant Hills. He presented a demand note for $10,000. The teller gave the defendant $1,115.

Then, on July 14, 2015, Kelly robbed the First National Bank in West Mifflin, the government said.

He presented a demand note for $5,000. The teller gave the defendant $8,370.

In each case, Kelly’s notes advised tellers not to place any dye packs or tracking devices with the money.

In each note, Kelly also advised the teller to remember teller training and threatened to come back and kill the teller. Fingerprints lifted from the note left at First National Bank matched two of the defendant’s fingerprints. The defendant confessed to robbing both banks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy is prosecuting this case.

The FBI, the Allegheny County Police and the West Mifflin Police Departments investigated.

