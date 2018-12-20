Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ex-Philly man pleads guilty to Pleasant Hills, West Mifflin bank robberies

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Michael Coghlan

Updated 4 hours ago

A former Philadelphia man on Thursday pleaded guilty in Pittsburgh federal court to bank robberies in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin in 2015, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon scheduled sentencing for Germaine Kelly, 39, for May 16.

Prosecutors said that, on July 10, 2015, Kelly robbed the Dollar Bank in Pleasant Hills. He presented a demand note for $10,000. The teller gave the defendant $1,115.

Then, on July 14, 2015, Kelly robbed the First National Bank in West Mifflin, the government said.

He presented a demand note for $5,000. The teller gave the defendant $8,370.

In each case, Kelly’s notes advised tellers not to place any dye packs or tracking devices with the money.

In each note, Kelly also advised the teller to remember teller training and threatened to come back and kill the teller. Fingerprints lifted from the note left at First National Bank matched two of the defendant’s fingerprints. The defendant confessed to robbing both banks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy is prosecuting this case.

The FBI, the Allegheny County Police and the West Mifflin Police Departments investigated.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me