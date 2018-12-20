Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

McKeesport man gets 9 years in prison for dealing fentanyl via Clairton drug ring

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination, Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, in New York. If the strip registers a 'pinkish' to red marker then the heroin is positive for contaminants. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
A McKeesport man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in a far-reaching drug trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in the Clairton area, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Cecil Shields, 41, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics as part of the drug ring, which also led to drug and conspiracy charges filed against at least 20 other individuals , mostly from Western Pennsylvania.

According to prosecutors, Shields personally distributed more than 160 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill thousands of people. His co-conspirators included Skyler Cater and Elliot Page , who sold him the fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin; as little as 2 or 3 nanograms per milliliter of blood of fentanyl can be deadly.

When Shields was arrested in June 2017, he had 270 packets of fentanyl and $5,000.

U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the nine-year prison sentence, which will be followed by six years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch is prosecuted the case with help from the FBI, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office and Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police.

The investigation was funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which provides money for federal and state agencies to work together on cases involving major drug trafficking and criminal enterprises.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

