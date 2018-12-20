Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Gibsonia woman sentenced to probation for role in health care fraud and pill distribution ring

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
This Aug. 29, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of prescription Oxycodone pills in New York. Figures from a 2017 survey released on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, show fewer people used heroin for the first time compared to the previous year, and fewer Americans misusing or addicted to prescription opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/AP
A Gibsonia woman was sentenced in federal court to four years of probation for her role in a health care fraud and pill distribution ring.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark A. Hornak imposed the sentence on Jacqueline Bauer, 35, with the first nine months of probation to be home detention.

Bauer was convicted of defrauding a health care benefit program and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of oxymorphone, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities said Bauer would travel to the Detroit area with her sister for the purposes of transporting large quantities of pills to the Pittsburgh area for distribution. She also sold some of the pills she obtained that were paid for through a taxpayer subsidized health care benefit program.

The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.

