Gibsonia woman sentenced to probation for role in health care fraud and pill distribution ring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Gibsonia woman was sentenced in federal court to four years of probation for her role in a health care fraud and pill distribution ring.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark A. Hornak imposed the sentence on Jacqueline Bauer, 35, with the first nine months of probation to be home detention.

Bauer was convicted of defrauding a health care benefit program and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of oxymorphone, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities said Bauer would travel to the Detroit area with her sister for the purposes of transporting large quantities of pills to the Pittsburgh area for distribution. She also sold some of the pills she obtained that were paid for through a taxpayer subsidized health care benefit program.

The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.