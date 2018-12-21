In Pittsburgh region, ethnic Christmas traditions - of course - involve food

It’s early on Thursday morning, five days before Christmas, and the basement of the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side is a beehive of activity.

Some 20 women are stationed at tables, fingers working feverishly as they pinch fresh made dough to create an effective seal for their home-made pierogies – lots and lots of pierogies. Men are standing by in the kitchen alongside huge pots of boiling water.

It’s just one of the many scenes playing out in places of worship around the Pittsburgh area, where food is the reward for another year of keeping the faith.

This day, Dec. 20, has been circled on calendars for months because it is the day people will flock to the church and pick up their holiday orders for pierogies by the dozen that have been coming in since early November. The pierogies or “pyrohy” as Ukrainians call them, come with a wide variety of fillings including kraut, potato and kraut, kraut with kielbasa, and jalapeno.

As of Wednesday, the total number of pierogies ordered stood at 6,072, with plain potato pierogies topping the charts at nearly 300 orders of 12 each. That meatless variety fits perfectly into the plans of George Honchar, an active member and cantor at the South Side church as well as St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in McKees Rocks. He celebrates Christmas along with most Americans on Dec. 25 as well as celebrating the Ukrainian way on Jan. 7, the day Orthodox Christians observe Christmas.

“Our family get together is called the Holy Supper which is Christmas Eve,” says Honchar. “That’s 12 different meatless meals for the 12 Apostles. My wife Svitlana makes borscht. It’s primarily beets but she puts in onions, beans and little cubes of potato and a lot of spices. And when she cooks up the pierogies, she only uses vegetable oil, she doesn’t use butter. And as part of the meal, she has fish, traditionally tilapia, the fish that Jesus’ Apostles fished for in the Sea of Galilee.”

Honchar says there is always one seat left empty at the table of the Holy Supper with a plate and silverware in front it.

“It’s for a stranger that gets lost, sort of like the Holy Family coming to the inn asking for a place to stay.” says Honchar.

Like the Holy Supper, the Italian celebration known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes stems from the Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from eating meat on Christmas Eve. Warren Ciabattoni, an 81-year-old Greensburg resident and National Vice-President of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America says seafood is front and center at the feast.

“This is strictly a family thing,” says Ciabattoni, a first generation Italian-American adding that, while there are certain fish that are a traditional part of the feast, it really is about fish that the family likes.

“Cod is definitely one of them, or baccala as we call it in Italian” says Ciabattoni. “Calamari is a big one, smelts, which is a little fish that is breaded and deep fried, white fish, shrimp which we usually have first, mussels and clams and the eels that we did years ago. But our children wouldn’t have anything to do with them. The eels were alive when you got them and the children didn’t even want to see them.”

Ciabattoni says he enjoys the occasion as much as when he was a kid smelling the aroma of garlic and fish wafting up from the women who had spent hours cooking them by the time they had arrived at Midnight Mass. But he also feels that in this day and age, the Feast of the Seven Fishes has become a little too “commercialized” as he puts it.

“We used to get the baccala or dried cod and soak it for several days before we even prepared it for meals,” he says. “But now I buy it already breaded. And that’s the same thing I do with the shrimp and the smelts and the calamari. We’ve modernized. We don’t make it ourselves now, I buy it already made up from DeLallo’s. It’s a big change.”

While the celebrations of many Pittsburgh area Christians take place on or before Dec. 25, for members of St. Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Ambridge, the focus is on Jan. 7 and the long ritual of praising God that leads up to it. Father Daniel Naklah is the Pastor of St. Mary’s, a congregation made up of 120 mostly Egyptian families. Naklah says the month of December is part of a 43 day fasting period that is much like Lent.

“People give up eating certain things like dairy products, they don’t eat meat or chicken,” said Naklah. “You are pretty much like a vegetarian.”

But by Jan. 7, congregants get to break their fast in style with a meal that includes an Egyptian dish called fatta, traditionally eaten right after Christmas midnight mass. The dish consists of seasoned lamb layered with bread and rice and a dressing usually made from garlic and white vinegar.

“And we have desserts that they make specifically for this occasion, especially sugar cookies,” says Naklah.

Paul Guggenheimer is a contributing writer.