Have you been good this year? Go behind the scenes of Santa's House at Market Square

I’m not a child anymore.

But that didn’t stop me from being just as anxious and excited as one about seeing Santa last week.

With Christmas quickly approaching, I thought it would be fun to dress up like an elf and spend some time with Santa.

I went to Santa’s House in Market Square, one of many places families can go take pictures with Santa and ask the big guy himself for a present or two under the tree Christmas morning.

When I arrived at the candy-cane-colored house — it’s hard to miss it — I was greeted by Jolly Old St. Nick, decked out in his red and white suit, and two pretty elves: Jingle “Jingles” Bells and Gumdrop “Gumdrops” Donuts. They gave me an overview of my elf duties and told me what to expect.

“It’s basically crowd control,” Santa said. “A lot of times, if it’s crowded here, these girls will prime the kids.

“If we have a small child that won’t look at the camera, they’ll jump up and down; they’ll do calisthenics; they’ll ring bells.”

Jingles, a bubbly blonde elf, has been working at Santa’s House for four years. She pretty much knows the ropes.

“You have to know a lot about popular toys this year. What’s hot on the market? What the kids are asking for,” she said. “You have to be pretty quick on your feet. (Kids) will ask what your elf name is. Where are you from? What’s it like at the North Pole?

“You have to be able to respond really quickly.”

Jingles likes to tell children she spends her days making their toys, drinking hot chocolate, having snowball fights, and traveling with Santa to Pittsburgh.

She looks forward to being an elf all year.

“I love talking to the children and making memories that they can cherish,” she said. “I make the joke that my cheeks hurt at the end of every day from smiling so much.”

After orientation, I got into costume. Jingles picked it out for me. She chose a green shirt, matching hat and elf shoes.

I also needed an elf name. Jingles picked “Ginger” – short for Gingerbread.

Gingerbread the elf, at your service.

Now that I looked the part, it was time for me to start greeting everyone and getting them hyped to see Santa. That couldn’t be hard, right?

The night went by in a blur.

There was laughter. There were tears. Some kids walked right up to Santa without fear. A few hid behind their parents. Others cried, which I personally found cute.

Jingles said some kids cry when they see Santa because they’re scared when they are suddenly placed on a stranger’s lap. She said parents who talk to their children about Santa and stay in sight of their children while they’re getting their picture taken helps.

“Assure them that everything will be OK, and that Santa is the one who brings them toys,” Jingles said.

It was a fun night, but it was stressful.

I don’t have kids, or spend much time with kids in general, and it was difficult to tell what they thought of me. I was afraid if I acted normal they would find me boring. But if I acted too cheerful, I might scare them. I settled for an “in between.” It seemed to work out OK. Some kids smiled back at me when I gave a goofy grin. Others just stared or hid their faces.

Then, there was the parents. I was worried they weren’t going to like me acting too friendly with their kids. But most were super nice.

I spent a lot of time watching Jingles and taking cues from her. She was a pro. I was not. My shtick consisted of awkward pauses, big, cheesy smiles and repeats of, “Were you good this year?” and “What do you want for Christmas?”

In the end, I think I did all right.

At the end of the night, I had to ask: “Do you think that you guys would hire me?”

“Yes,” Jingles said cheerfully. “We always have open positions.”

So if this reporting gig doesn’t work out, there’s a place for me at Santa’s House.

