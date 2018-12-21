Have a beer and roll some strikes at ENIX Brewing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beer and bowling and bikes.

You can experience all three at ENIX Brewing Co. in Homestead. Guests can enjoy a glass of a homemade brew, before, during or after throwing 10 frames to try and knock over some pins for strikes in the upstairs bowling alley. On Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Mosites Motorsports VIP Triumph Bonneville Tour Pittsburgh stops by, showcasing an assortment of the finest 2019 British motorcycles.

For tickets go to bonnevilleiconstour.com

“It should be a fun evening,” says marketing director Lavinia Oancea, whose husband David Rodriguez co-owns ENIX with his brother Victor Rodriguez.

ENIX opened in August after a few years in the making. It’s the third such establishment for the brothers, who have two other locations in Spain — Fabrica Maravillas and Mad Brewing. The couple moved from Spain to Pittsburgh two and half years ago to have their first child, Max, who is 2-years-old.

David Rodriguez knows something about beer, having attended brewing school in Chicago at Siebel Institute of Technology. Victor Rodriguez handles the financial side of the business.

As master brewer at ENIX, David Rodriguez says a brewery needs excellent beer to survive.

“I love all the flavors — they are like my children,” he says. “There is a lot of science involved in brewing. We believe our atmosphere is different. We went the extra mile to build an interesting space, a nice clean design.”

They are located in a 1906 building which was the former Levine Brothers Hardware Store. The owners plan to put a plaque to the hardware store inside the brewery.

“It has been a challenge to renovate an historical structure,” says David Rodriquez. “We like this location because there are a lot of businesses here, and it’s an area that is being rejuvenated.”

They decided on the name because ENIX is the name of the street their father Anthony Rodriguez grew up on in Spain . He and their mother Etta Dalton Rodriguez helped finance the brewery.

ENIX encompasses 18,000 square feet, with another 4,000 square feet of the patio, which they plan to use to host entertainment and other musical performances.

The place is decorated with photos from a trip Anthony and Etta Dalton Rodriguez took in 1963 overseas. He was an architect who has always been interested in photography.

There are eight bowling lanes located on the second floor.

The beers will change seasonally. The most popular so far are Kolsch, Yusi Fruit and Madred. The food menu is Spanish inspired and brunch is available. There is also a full bar with wine and spirits, some from Pennsylvania.

“We are a full service restaurant with a focus on Mediterranean foods and wonderful clean tasting craft beers,” says Oancea. “We also have a very carefully curated wine list and cocktails, as well as a gorgeous and spacious patio and newly renovated bowling alley. Come visit us.”

ENIX Brewing is located at 337 E. 8th Ave., Homestead.

Details: 412-656-2107 or enix.beer

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.