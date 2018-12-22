Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2 people rescued from vehicle after it goes over hillside in Mt. Washington

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Two people had to be rescued from their vehicle after it crashed through a barrier and went over a steep hillside in Mt. Washington on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
WPXI-TV
Two people had to be rescued from their vehicle after it crashed through a barrier and went over a steep hillside in Mt. Washington on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Updated 8 hours ago

Two people had to be rescued early Saturday morning after their vehicle went over a hillside on Mt. Washington.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Vinecliffe Street near the Monongahela Incline shortly after midnight discovered that the vehicle went through a fence, hit a concrete barrier and went down the steep hillside, according police.

The occupants of the vehicle — a man and a woman, who were both unconscious — were in critical condition when they were transported to UPMC Mercy hospital in Uptown, Pittsburgh for treatment.

Their conditions were later upgraded to stable.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling along Grandview Avenue when it failed to make a right turn onto Wyoming and went down the hillside near Vinecliffe.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me