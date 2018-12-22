2 people rescued from vehicle after it goes over hillside in Mt. Washington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people had to be rescued early Saturday morning after their vehicle went over a hillside on Mt. Washington.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Vinecliffe Street near the Monongahela Incline shortly after midnight discovered that the vehicle went through a fence, hit a concrete barrier and went down the steep hillside, according police.

The occupants of the vehicle — a man and a woman, who were both unconscious — were in critical condition when they were transported to UPMC Mercy hospital in Uptown, Pittsburgh for treatment.

Their conditions were later upgraded to stable.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling along Grandview Avenue when it failed to make a right turn onto Wyoming and went down the hillside near Vinecliffe.

