Section of inbound Parkway East in city closing Dec. 26-30 for repairs

Motorists who travel inbound on Interstate 376 will have to exit the highway before reaching Downtown when the road closes for five days starting on Wednesday for repairs.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26, all inbound lanes will be shut down between the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge off ramp and the Grant Street on ramp, PennDOT announced.

Inbound traffic will exit at the Allies ramp, where a detour will be posted. The closure is scheduled to last through Sunday, Dec. 30.

Motorists are urged to take alternate routes such as the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Monroeville to the Allegheny Valley exit, where they can follow southbound Route 28 into the city.

Travelers also can take the Turnpike to the Cranberry exit and follow southbound I-79 to southbound I-279 into Pittsburgh or continue west to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The road is being closed for pavement and bridge repairs.

No work is scheduled for the outbound Parkway East.

