Trucker accused of causing 9-vehicle pile up in Churchill last year arrested in West Virginia

Tony LaRussa | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
The driver of a tanker truck that caused a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles in Churchill on Nov. 17, 2017 was arrested on Saturday morning in West Virginia.
The driver of a tanker truck accused of of sparking a nine-vehicle accident when its brakes failed late last year in Churchill has been arrested.

Paul Martin Taylor, 55, of Randolph, W.Va., was taken into custody without incident shortly before 2 p.m. today at a home in Elkins, W.Va., according to Allegheny County police, which investigated the accident.

Taylor was placed in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await extradition to Allegheny County, where he will face seven counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, 16 counts of reckless endangerment, five counts of unlawful activities related to the truck’s braking system and one count each of reckless driving and risking a catastrophe.

Authorities had been searching for Taylor since the charges were filed on Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2017 when Taylor’s truck, which was transporting lime, lost its brakes as it exited the Parkway East onto Route 22 at Rodi Road, according to police.

Nine people, including one with serious injuries, were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to investigators.

County police Sgt. Ken Ruckel said in a statement that the truck’s mechanical failures caused the crash. He said investigators worked with the district attorney’s office to determine what charges should be filed against Taylor.

In the two years leading up to the accident, the truck’s owner, Hinkle Trucking, was cited 16 times for unsafe driving. Drivers at Hinkle, in Riverton, W.Va., were involved in 10 crashes during that time, including five in which people were hurt, according to records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

