Allegheny

Wilkinsburg woman accused of starving 3 children

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Jennifer Stout, 35, was jailed Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment
Updated 2 hours ago

A Wilkinsburg woman is accused of starving three children that had been in her care for seven months, according to Allegheny County police.

Jennifer Stout, 35, was jailed Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that the three children — two girls, ages 12 and 9, and a 2-year-old boy — were taken toChildren’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Thursday by their aunt. Family members told police that the children’s mother left them with Stout during the summer, according to the complaint.

The aunt reported deplorable conditions at Stout’s Hunter Street home and she immediately took the children to the hospital because they were in bad shape.

Doctors told police that the 12-year-old girl had lost 19 pounds since September and the 9-year-old girl had lost 14 pounds since July.

The toddler weighed 19 pounds. Authorities said he had weighed 27 pounds in September, according to the affidavit. The boy had what appeared to be ligature marks on his wrists and ankles, bruises all over his body and hair loss related to starvation, police said.

Authorities say Stout denied intentionally starving the children, and said she should have taken the boy to get medical attention.

She is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $25,000 bail.

She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 3 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

