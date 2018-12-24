Pitcairn shooting victim expected to survive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 26-year-old woman is expected to survive after being shot in Pitcairn Sunday night, Allegheny County Police said Monday.

Pitcairn police and paramedics went to the 100 block of Wall Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call about a person who had been shot. The woman had a gunshot wound to the face.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said they believe the woman was “most likely” shot “during a domestic disturbance with another person in the residence,” and that it does not appear that she was shot by an intruder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

