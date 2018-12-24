Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

ACHIEVA fund honors brothers killed at Tree of Life synagogue

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
David, left, and Cecil Rosenthal, at a Best Buddies event at Lake Erie.
Courtesy of Best Buddies
David, left, and Cecil Rosenthal, at a Best Buddies event at Lake Erie.

More than $55,000 donated to ACHIEVA in memory of brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal will be placed in a special fund to support community engagement activities, organization officials said in a news release.

More than 500 people from 35 states and three countries donated money to ACHIEVA, an organization that works with people with disabilities. The Rosenthal brothers, who were long-time recipients of ACHIEVA’s services, were among the 11 people killed in the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Through ACHIEVA, Cecil was set to begin working at Iron City Workplace Services.

In addition to supporting activities, the fund will be used to honor future recipients of the Cecil and David Rosenthal Community Award. The award was created after the shooting. The brothers were posthumously honored with it during an awards ceremony earlier this month.

To donate to the memorial fund, visit achieva.info/donate and select the fund from the program drop-down menu.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

