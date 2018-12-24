Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Woman caught under SUV after Beechview crash

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Police and paramedics survey the scene of a crash on Brookside Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.
WPXI-TV
Police and paramedics survey the scene of a crash on Brookside Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Updated 20 hours ago

A crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood Monday morning left a woman caught under her SUV, authorities said.

The woman’s vehicle struck a utility pole and came to rest against an embankment along Brookside Avenue at about 9:20 a.m., according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

“Due to the muddy condition of the embankment as she tried to get out the door, her leg became caught inside the vehicle,” George said.

Rescue crews stabilized the vehicle and moved the woman to safety, she said.

George did not identify the woman, but said paramedics took her to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

